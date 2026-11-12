Backroad Weekly: Yule Log Cabin & Scott County

Down a shady gravel road in the woods, you'll find two cabins packed with 185 decorated Christmas trees.

Hey local day trippers! I'm ringing the sleigh bells early for Scott County's Yule Log Cabin where you can browse hundreds of thousands of ornaments. This unique destination is guaranteed to light your holiday fire. Yes, I'm aware it's November. But if you're not big on crowds, trust me when I say you'll want to go now.

1 of 3 — PXL_20260907_173736069.jpg 2 of 3 — PXL_20260907_173821935.MP.jpg 3 of 3 — PXL_20260907_173846227.jpg

This might blow your mind about the much-underestimated Scott County, but you can build a whole day trip around your Yule Log Cabin outing.

For a cafe-style breakfast, try Coffee 'N' More or Berghoff's Cafe. For lunch, The Riverhouse is a riverside restaurant with a train trestle view. Meanwhile River Ridge Winery has you dining in a quaint country cottage. Then there's also Pilot House at the Airport where you can peep airplanes while you dine.

And the Yule Log Cabin isn't the only specialty retailer in the area. Browse a quilt shop at Bohemian Scrapsody, or a motorcycle showroom at Lawless Harley-Davidson.

Christmas, quilting, and Harleys. There are plenty of things you can call Scott County, but predictable isn't one of them. To enjoy the crisp November air, the Scott City park has a peaceful half-mile loop trail that is just hilly enough to wake up your calves. For a nature trail though, drive over to Chaffee and walk the 2.5-mile loop around Tywappity Community Lake.

What do you think? Did you doubt my ability to prove you can spend a full, fun day in Missouri's Scott County? For this is the very ethos of Backroad Weekly: digging up places most people speed right past and enjoying them in all their quirky, small-town glory.