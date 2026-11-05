Backroad Weekly: Sam A. Baker State Park

For many, Sam A. Baker State Park is a go-to spot in Southeast Missouri: ancient hills, clear water, cabins nestled in the woods, and trails that almost make you forget our next president will probably be AI-generated.

You're likely aware of this popular destination. But on days when life’s been a little too loud, it's good to remember that Sammy A. is right there...walkable, floatable, bikeable, fishable, horseback rideable, eatable, and deeply soothing.

Caitlan Hester

You can camp or get a cabin, but you don't have to stay the night. You can totally just drive over, dirty your boots, dip a pole in Big Creek, and finish off with a grill meal at the Mudlick Mountain Grill. It's a full reset in one day.

Here are three of my favorite features:

1. There are five hiking trails for all abilities, ranging from ~1 mile to ~11 miles - from short, easy, and paved to long, hard, and rugged.

2. The historic, Civilian Conservation Corps architecture: Sam A. Baker State Park is one of the oldest state parks in Missouri. The 1930's craftsmanship in the cabins and other buildings gives the park its rustic feel.

3. The amenities and creature comforts: A baby changes things, y'all. Roughin' it is a little rougher with a critter on your hip. I gotta admit that I quite enjoy the luxury of picnic shelters, toilets, a nature center, a store, and a restaurant.

Caitlan Hester

You can get a lot out of a day here. Go hard if you want or do the relaxing stuff if you don’t. Either way, you fill up on nature without needing fancy or far away. Treat yourself to a Sam A. Saturday.