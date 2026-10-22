Backroad Weekly: Rocky Falls

If you're in the Cape Girardeau area of Southeast Missouri like me, this week's day trip is a long haul, at about a 2.5-hour drive. But holy Ozarks, is it worth every gas station bathroom that you have to brave.

Hey, local day trippers! Let's talk about Rocky Falls, where you'll find an impressive waterfall, a perfect swimming hole, and gravel beaches where you can lay in the sun like a lizard and let the sound of the roaring water wash away all those thoughts of piledriving Greg from accounting.

Just like my charm is directly related to how much sleep I've had, Rocky Falls depends on rain. Too little = less cascade in the falls, and too much = not so swim safe.

When it's hot, this place is packed, so get there early to snag your spot on the beach. But if you don't love crowds and you're ok with not swimming, visit during the off season when it's just as beautiful.

Access to the falls is not a tough hike at all. From the parking lot, it's just a short walk down a wide gravel path.

And now, a quote from the National Park Service:

"Rocky Falls formed as molten rock deep within the earth and flowed onto the surface about 1.5 billion years ago. At the time, no living thing existed to see the awesome flow of glowing hot lava slowly advancing over the barren landscape." End quote.

If you're from Missouri, it's a must-see.

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