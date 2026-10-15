Backroad Weekly: Hughes Mountain Natural Area

Suddenly, the forest opens into a clearing of ancient volcanic rock that has formed in a cluster of short, blocky columns. The locals call it the Devil's Honeycomb.

Hey, day trippers! Hughes Mountain Natural Area is a spot that I'm always excited to share. It's guaranteed to make folks go, "Huh...that's near ME?!"

Located near Irondale, Missouri, it is, without a doubt, one of the most unique geologic features in the state. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, "The 1.5-billion-year-old Precambrian rock outcrops are among the most ancient, exposed rocks in the United States." And on a clear day, it offers panoramic views of the Washington County countryside.

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Here are some things to know before you go:



It's a moderate-difficulty, out-and-back trail. Not a loop.

You're hiking up a mini mountain, so it's nothing but uphill for one whole mile. Most of your uphill hike is through the woods on a pretty rugged single-track trail with some shade, until the trees open up into a clearing with polygonal rock formations, similar in shape to a honeycomb.

Watch where you step. And not just because of the usual slithery suspects. Rocks along the trail may be loose or slick. And those ledges can sneak up on you.

Activities you can enjoy here include hiking, bird watching, foraging, outdoor photography, and hunting, so hikers, be aware of hunting season before you go.