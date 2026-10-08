Backroad Weekly: Castor River Shut-Ins

Tiptoe away to an ancient place where a cool, clear river spills around giant pink boulders. Then, idle down into the canyon to soak in the shallow, gravel-bottomed wading pools.

Hey, local day trippers! At Amidon Memorial Conservation Area there is an iconic Missouri swimming hole that goes by many names: Castor River Shut-Ins, Hahn's Mill, and Pink Rock.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, “The Castor River Shut-Ins are Missouri’s only known pink granite shut-ins. The pinkish granite is from a rock formation that is 1.5 billion years old.”

So, go! Stand on this ancient crust at one of the handful of places in North America where it’s exposed and accessible. I dare you to try to wrap your mind around something formed long before animals, trees, or grass… back when the world was only rock, ocean, and algae.

Though gorgeous every month, the shut-ins are particularly popular in the summer. If you're not big on crowds, plan a trip on a weekday or better yet, during a shoulder season like spring or fall.

It's worth noting that this is not an ideal destination for anyone who struggles with uneven terrain or mobility issues. From the parking lot, it's about a quarter mile walk down a forested trail, and to reach the water below, you have to navigate a jumble of boulders.

Here's a GPS tip: Make sure to type 'Amidon Memorial Conversation Area' into Google Maps so you don't wind up at another part of the river.