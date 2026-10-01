Backroad Weekly: Kimmswick

Founded in the 1850s, with a current population of only about 130 people, Kimmswick, MO was revived and restored by the 7-UP heiress in the 70s, when she hauled in historic buildings for preservation and vibe.

Hey, SEMO-based explorers! Does your day-tripping heart pine for a walkable downtown, girlie boutiques, historic buildings, restaurants, museums, a winery, and nature trails?

If you said "duh," Kimmswick, Missouri, is the place to go, and it's only about a one and a half-hour drive north of Cape Girardeau.

If you want to steal my itinerary, first, sleep late. Everything opens at 11. Then, storm the Visitors' Center for a town map. From there, head straight to lunch to pore over the brochure and plan your day. The big three lunch spots are the Blue Owl Restaurant & Bakery, the Dough Depot, and Lachance Winery & Restaurant.

1 of 2 — PXL_20260322_191851054.jpg Caitlan Hester 2 of 2 — PXL_20260322_184203663.jpg Caitlan Hester

Next on the agenda, shop hopping! Take your full belly and amble around town, popping in and out of quaint shops. According to Go Kimmswick, there are TWENTY-FIVE shops. From boutique clothes to antiques and artisan handiwork. The best part, it's all comfortably walkable.

Finish the day with some nature time. Drive over to Mastodon State Historic Site in Imperial. The Spring Branch Trail is a little less than a mile long. It's perfect for when you ate too much but still want to feel a little outdoorsy. When it’s warm, families hang out here for creek time.

Despite Kimmswick being teenie weenie, it has a lot going on. You should check it out. That's the whole reason the 7-UP heiress saved it, for all of us to enjoy. Go make her carbonated philanthropic heart in heaven happy.

What town would you save if you inherited a soda fortune?