Backroad Weekly: Iron Mountain Railway

Ride the rails in 100-year-old passenger cars while you take in a show.

Hey local day trippers!

The summarized description of this week's day trip destination is a six-mile train ride from Jackson to Gordonville and back. But a better description would be a traveling history museum that doubles as an entertainment venue.

It's the Iron Mountain Railway in Jackson, Missouri.

I'm going to be honest...these are 100-year-old passenger cars. The train is slow, hot, and loud. Things weren't the same 100 years ago. On top of the sound of the train, it's often packed with a ton of kids having a great time. But if you love old trains, or you have kids who do, it's worth it to look past all that because it's AWESOME. Relax a little. Open a window, let the breeze in, and enjoy the scenery and the storytelling.

Here's how it works:



First, you have to go on Iron Mountain Railway's website to check the schedule. The train only runs once or twice a week.

Then, you make a reservation online or over the phone for your desired date.

The day of your reservation, you'll need to arrive at least 30 minutes before your train departs, so you can pay. The train depot has a cafe, gift shop, and a playground where you can kill time before the conductor shouts "all aboard."

Then, you enjoy the 2-hour ride to Gordonville and back while volunteer performers take to the aisle with rotating acts. The day we went was a Jesse James train robbery. You should have seen the kids' faces when the sheriff got killed.

1 of 3 — PXL_20260411_193242692.jpg 2 of 3 — PXL_20260411_171741741.MP.jpg 3 of 3 — PXL_20260411_193505770.MP.jpg