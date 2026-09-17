Backroad Weekly: Iron Mountain Railway
Ride the rails in 100-year-old passenger cars while you take in a show.
Hey local day trippers!
The summarized description of this week's day trip destination is a six-mile train ride from Jackson to Gordonville and back. But a better description would be a traveling history museum that doubles as an entertainment venue.
It's the Iron Mountain Railway in Jackson, Missouri.
I'm going to be honest...these are 100-year-old passenger cars. The train is slow, hot, and loud. Things weren't the same 100 years ago. On top of the sound of the train, it's often packed with a ton of kids having a great time. But if you love old trains, or you have kids who do, it's worth it to look past all that because it's AWESOME. Relax a little. Open a window, let the breeze in, and enjoy the scenery and the storytelling.
Here's how it works:
- First, you have to go on Iron Mountain Railway's website to check the schedule. The train only runs once or twice a week.
- Then, you make a reservation online or over the phone for your desired date.
- The day of your reservation, you'll need to arrive at least 30 minutes before your train departs, so you can pay. The train depot has a cafe, gift shop, and a playground where you can kill time before the conductor shouts "all aboard."
- Then, you enjoy the 2-hour ride to Gordonville and back while volunteer performers take to the aisle with rotating acts. The day we went was a Jesse James train robbery. You should have seen the kids' faces when the sheriff got killed.
Resources
Train Jackson | MO | St. Louis Iron Mountain Railway Schedule