Backroad Weekly: Lon Sanders Canyon

The phrase, "hidden gem" gets thrown around too often in travel writing. It's kind of a pet peeve. But this time, I'll begrudgingly admit that "hidden gem" is a great way to describe Lon Sanders Canyon Conservation Area, in Piedmont, Missouri.

This week, I'm recommending a sweet little spot called Lon Sanders Canyon which is often overlooked because of its better-known neighbors, the famous Sam A. Baker State Park and Clearwater Lake. The next time you're over there camping or playing on the water, you gotta add this overlooked Piedmont stop.

So, what's there to do at Lon Sanders Canyon? Enjoy the shut-ins and all the typical shut-ins things: scramble over boulders, skip rocks, dip your piggies, cool off, take cute pics, picnic, and relax to the sound of water rushing between ancient rocks.

Clocking in at around a half mile, the trek isn't FAR, BUT the terrain is rocky, hilly, and uneven, so bring shoes with grip and a walking stick for extra balance.

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You'll immediately find a fork in the trail. Going left over the wooden bridge leads you to the shut-ins and rock scrambling. When you’re done playing on the rocks, backtrack to the fork and take the other path to see the remains of an old dam that now creates a small waterfall. It's hard to get lost if you just follow the creek up and down until the trail ends.

After your skin's gotten good and prune-y, head into Piedmont for lunch. We tried Track Side Cafe - a cozy mom-and-pop diner in a historic building. And then on to Gooch's Good Eats and Treats for frozen custard.

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