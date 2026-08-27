Backroad Weekly: Marble Hill

What I thought was a quick lunch stop in Marble Hill, Missouri, turned into an antiquing vortex. I emerged three hours later with disheveled hair and home decor.

Stumbling across Marble Hill's downtown revival, turned into a whole day trip. Here's what I did and recommend:

First stop is EC Reed’s - It's a luncheonette + soda shoppe + ice cream parlor + mercantile, and hotel. All run by incredible local folks who show you their love by making everything from scratch. This place is the whole reason we were in Marble Hill, because our readers kept recommending it.

Next, just step outside EC Reeds and start walking down 1st Street to explore all the antique shops. There's Hometown Vibes, which is a cozy, shabby-chic-style shop run by four sisters with local roots. Somebody, give them a reality show.

Then, there's, Marble Hill Trade Co. - Offering you one cat, two floors, and two moods. The upstairs leans classy/elegant, and downstairs leans man-cave American Pickers fantasy.

There's the Old Lutesville Emporium, which is an entire antique MALL. And believe it or not, there are more.

If you're over there on a Saturday or Sunday, you also have to drive the five minutes outside town to Mesta Meadows. It's a working ranch with a farm store and sheep's milk ice cream.

The merchants in this SEMO town have messed around and made it a worthy day trip destination. That's a Marble Hill I'm willing to die on.

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