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Retro Cocktail Hour image
Retro Cocktail Hour
Fridays at 8 p.m.
Hosted by Darrell Brogdon

Hosted by Darrell Brogdon, The Retro Cocktail Hour, from Kansas Public Radio, is a weekly hi-fi highball of vintage "bachelor pad" music, exotica, private eye jazz, and eccentric, overstimulated pop music of the 1950s, '60s and '70s.

The show's spiced with everything from obscure Italian B-movie soundtracks and bossa nova to contemporary bands like Don Tiki, the Tokyo Panorama Mambo Boys, Waitiki, the Tikiyaki Orchestra, the Italian Secret Service, Balanco, and others.

Find playlists and past shows at retrococktail.org.

Ways To Subscribe
Darrell Brogdon
Darrell is a self-described "radio rat," having started on the air in high school and still hasn't hung up his microphone. His first job was DJ-ing at KERV-AM, the only radio station in his hometown of Kerrville, Texas. After getting his speech and drama degree at North Texas State University, Darrell kicked around the dial before landing at KANU in 1982.

In addition to his role as Program Director, he has produced just about any kind of show imaginable at KANU/KPR - quiz shows, radio dramas, concert broadcasts, arts magazines, record shows.

Darrell sums up his on-air time thusly: "Doing The Retro Cocktail Hour and Right Between the Ears is like having the world's biggest electric train set.

See stories by Darrell Brogdon