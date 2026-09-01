Fridays at 8 p.m.

Hosted by Darrell Brogdon, The Retro Cocktail Hour, from Kansas Public Radio, is a weekly hi-fi highball of vintage "bachelor pad" music, exotica, private eye jazz, and eccentric, overstimulated pop music of the 1950s, '60s and '70s.

The show's spiced with everything from obscure Italian B-movie soundtracks and bossa nova to contemporary bands like Don Tiki, the Tokyo Panorama Mambo Boys, Waitiki, the Tikiyaki Orchestra, the Italian Secret Service, Balanco, and others.

Find playlists and past shows at retrococktail.org.

