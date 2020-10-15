Two Minute Drill: SEMO Athletic Teams Give Back to the Community

With the sports season postponed until the spring, several of the SEMO Redhawks teams, including the SEMO Tennis and Football teams, have taken advantage of the opportunity to give back to the community.

The SEMO women's tennis hosted a community service event for Southeast Kids in Action (SEKIA), a recreational and developmental group for youth ages 8-18 who are blind or visually impaired and reside in Southeast Missouri.

The Redhawks opened the clinic with some stretching before breaking into small groups for drills to teach SEKIA some new tennis skills.

SEKIA encourages physical development by participation in a wide variety of physical, social and developmental activities.

Meanwhile, SEMO Football partnered with the Cape Girardeau Police Department to host a car wash at the Cape Girardeau Police Station to raise funds for a Minority Police Academy Scholarship Fund.

Head coach Tom Matukewicz said that working together with the police department, they identified a need and the opportunity to lend a hand financially. The car wash presented the added benefit of student-athletes and coaches being able to interact with the community and the police and do something good.

All proceeds from the car wash will be utilized for a scholarship to an African-American who is currently enrolled and attending the Police Academy, and in need of immediate financial assistance. The car wash and response from the community was such a success that Coach Tuke expects to be able to create a second minority scholarship for the police academy.

Follow SEMO Athletics on Twitter, now at @SEMORedhawks.