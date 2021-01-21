Two-Minute Drill: Kaziska Named MIC Gymnast of the Week, Redhawks Host Home Opener This Weekend

SEMO Gymnastics season is officially underway, and junior Anna Kaziska was named the Midwest Independent Conference Gymnast of the Week in the first weekend of the season. The honor marks Kaziska's first this season and 10th MIC Weekly honor in her career.

Kaziska, the 2020 MIC Gymnast of the Year, captured a pair of event titles in Southeast Missouri women's gymnastics season-opening tri meet at Texas Woman's with Lindenwood this past Saturday.



Kaziska registered a 9.850 on beam and a 9.800 on floor to earn the pair of titles in the first and second SEMO rotations. She also added a 9.600 on vault. In her career as a Redhawk, Kaziska has accumulated 61 scores of 9.700 or higher and captured 28 individual event titles.



The Redhawks will host Illinois State in their home opener on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Houck Field House.



Unfortunately, there will be no single-meet general admission available to the public for any home meets hosted at Houck Field House due to capacity restrictions in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Athletics announced earlier this week. Attendance is being limited to student-athletes’ friends and family, and a very limited number of season ticket holders and SEMO students.



SEMO Gymnastics will host one regular season home meet at the Show Me Center – on Friday, Feb. 26 – and tickets will be available in advance and on the day of the meet for that event. Fan can stay tuned to GoSoutheast.com for additional information.



Follow SEMO Athletics on Twitter, now at @SEMORedhawks.