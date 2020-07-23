Two-Minute Drill: Four Redhawks Earn All-OVC Preseason Football Honors

The SEMO Football team is back on campus preparing for the 2020 football season this Fall, and the Ohio Valley Conference has announced the Preseason All-OVC Football Team honors, as well as the predicted order of finish.

Four Redhawk student-athletes earned preseason All-OVC recognition.

Senior safety Bydarrius Knighten earned second team All-OVC honors last season, as SEMO's third-leading tackler. He also recorded 1.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions. Knighten ranked 23rd among OVC leaders in tackles and seventh in interceptions.

Senior Kendrick Tiller was named the preseason All-OVC kicker. Last season he led the Redhawks in scoring with 88 points. He made 16-of-22 field goals, including a career-long 55-yard field goal at Montana State. He rated third in the OVC in scoring and tied for third in field goals.

The final two selections are on the offensive side of the ball. Junior wide receiver Aaron Alston reeled in 51 receptions totaling 687 yards, which both ranked tenth in the league, adding four touchdowns last season. Senior offensive tackle Ja’Chai Baker rounds out the Redhawks selections.

Meanwhile, the Redhawks were predicted to finish fourth in the OVC, behind Austin Peay, Jacksonville State, and UT Martin. They also received one first place vote. The preseason poll was voted on by OVC head football coaches and communications directors, and voters could not vote for their own team.

Follow SEMO Athletics on Twitter, now at @SEMORedhawks.