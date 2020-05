Missouri State Parks will host a Facebook Live with busy bees on May 17.

In this virtual event, staff at the Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park will explore the world of Missouri bees. Viewers will get the buzz on what bees are and why they’re important.

This live stream will take place on Sunday, May 17 from 10 to 11 a.m. on the park’s Facebook event page.

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/529674147921143/