MO House Bills Aim To Create 'Open Enrollment' In Public Schools

By & Casey Murray - Missouri News Network 2 hours ago
  • School Library
    School Library
    Lorianne DiSabato/Flickr.com/creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/legalcode

Critics of a bill introduced in the Missouri House say that although it is intended to give parents more options for their childrens’ education, it could create unnecessary competition between schools.

 Two bills,  HB543 and HB303, have been introduced to the Missouri legislature, which would create open enrollment in public schools, an effort supporters say will allow parents to seek out the best school programs for their child’s specific needs. But concerns were raised over competition between districts.

  Scott Kimble spoke on behalf of the Missouri Association of School Administrators, and said the legislation could create incentive to market the school better, instead of improving its programs.

  “We do have concerns about districts being pitted against one another. Recruitment efforts and dollars spent on marketing that we believe should go into the classroom would actually be spent on trying to essentially enter into an arms race.”

  Concern was also raised over school district consolidation, athletics and funding.   

Tags: 
Missouri News
public schools
School Choice
Open Enrollment
Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

Related Content

In Some Missouri School Districts, Teachers Are Essential Workers — So They Don’t Have To Quaran

By Elle Moxley Oct 21, 2020

Missouri education officials aren’t ready to declare teachers essential workers, but a few school districts are doing it anyway.

Essential employees can continue coming to work if they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus, as long as they don’t have any symptoms. It’s a classification that’s kept hospitals and health clinics staffed throughout the pandemic. Making school personnel essential could keep schools open for in-person learning during an unprecedented substitute teacher shortage.

Missouri May Greatly Undercount COVID-19 Cases By Omitting Antigen Test Results

By Alex Smith 3 hours ago

The pervasiveness of COVID-19 in Missouri may be much larger than the state’s public data show.

The nearly half a million confirmed cases listed on Missouri’s dashboard do not include tens of thousands of positive tests found through antigen tests administered in the state, a new analysis by CNN found.

Most states have included cases found through antigen testing in their case tallies, according to CNN’s report. By excluding antigen tests, Missouri’s case numbers may appear artificially low compared with other states.