Martin's Must-Reads: 'Don't Make Me Pull Over!'

By Betty Martin 26 minutes ago

The summer I was 10, my father rented a sleep-in trailer to tow behind our station wagon and took our family of 6 from Dedham, Massachusetts to Yellowstone National Park. We spent a month taking the road trip of a lifetime.

Richard Raytay’s book “Don’t Make Me Pull Over!: An Informal History of the Family Road Trip” is a great read for any of you listeners who had a similar childhood. It is a mix of memoir, history lesson and travelogue.

The story begins in 1976 when Raytay and his family crash into a ditch during a blizzard while driving from Wisconsin to Florida. Years later his family would remember it as the best start to a family road trip ever.

Raytay’s family of 6 took regular road trips in whatever newest twenty-foot land yacht his father had purchased. He recounts being assigned to sleep on the shelf behind the back seat, playing games in the back seat with his siblings, that Howard Johnson’s was still selling their 28 glorious flavors and drivers were using CB radios to avoid speed traps. It is a nostalgic look at the golden age of road trips before portable DVD players, smartphones and Google Maps. But it is also an informative book about the birth of America’s first interstate highways in the 50’s, which enabled road trips that led to the building of hotels and tourist attractions, the invention of seatbelts and  the ups and downs of speed limits.

“Don’t Make Me Pull Over!” is a fun and informative must read for anyone with a road trip story. 

Tags: 
Martin's Must-Reads

Related Content

Martin's Must-Reads: 'The Alice Network'

By Apr 21, 2020

Review of The Alice Network by Kate Quinn

May 1947, Southampton.  “The first person I met in England was a hallucination.”

I’m Betty Martin with "Martin’s Must-Reads" and those are the first lines in one of my latest favorite historical novels. The Alice Network by Kate Quinn has parallel narratives. One of Charlie,  a young unwed pregnant woman who, on her way to Switzerland to take care of what her mother calls her “little problem,” detours to follow leads to the whereabouts of her lost cousin.

Martin's Must Reads: 'People of the Book'

By Apr 14, 2020

Have you ever found a random photo or feather or ticket in a borrowed  book and stopped to wonder if there was a story behind it? 

I’m Betty Martin with Martin’s Must Reads and if you have, then you must read People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks.

It’s a novel based on the fact of an ancient copy of the Haggadah, a Jewish text that lays out the order of the Passover Seder. This is an extremely precious, illuminated manuscript originally from medieval Spain.