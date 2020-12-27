Going Public: Southeast's Professional Pilot Program To Take Flight in Fall 2021

Southeast Missouri State University recently announced a partnership with US Aviation Group and the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to offer a Professional Pilot Program. Beginning in Fall 2021, students at the university will be able to earn a Bachelor of Science in Professional Pilot.

KRCU's Dan Woods spoke with Brad Deken, Chair of the Department of Engineering and Technology at Southeast and Ken Jackson, State Supervisor of Instruction with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on the television program "SE Connect" to learn more.