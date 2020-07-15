Going Public: The Southeast Missouri Food Bank Is Helping Those in Need During the Pandemic

An interview with Lisa Church, Chief Advancement Officer with the Southeast Missouri Food Bank

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank has been busy working to meet the needs of many individuals and families in the region because of the pandemic. We spoke with Lisa Church who serves as the Chief Advancement Officer.

Lisa told us that the food bank serves 16 counties in southeast Missouri which equates to around 370,000 people. "And this is an area of Missouri that has some of the highest rates of hunger in the entire state."

She said that the need for the services provided by the food bank increased dramatically because of the pandemic and many of the individuals utilizing the services provided were first time participants.

Anyone can help the Southeast Missouri Food Bank by supporting them financially at semofoodbank.org. There is also the opportunity to participate in a virtual food drive on their website, too.