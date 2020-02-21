Going Public: Scott City Congregation Who Lost Their Church to Fire Last Year to Rebuild in April

In June of 2019, the Cornerstone Wesleyan Church burnt to the ground after being hit by lightning.

Today, a new church is being planned to replace it, and, according to the new pastor Bob Lenz, improve upon it.

His goal is to give the church a broader appeal to a younger generation and to meet the needs of Scott City.

"The philosophy when I came here was: Let’s just not build a building. Let’s design the building around the needs of the community,” he said.

He says to help that happen, the community, regardless of denominational background has come together to help the church rebuild.

The new name is Restoration Community Church, and Pastor Lenz has signed the contract and expects to break ground in the first week of April.