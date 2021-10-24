-
In June of 2019, the Cornerstone Wesleyan Church burnt to the ground after being hit by lightning.Today, a new church is being planned to replace it, and,…
-
Pope Francis will mark his first full year as the head of the Catholic Church next week, and he has remained extremely popular among American Catholics…
-
Citing his age (85) and diminished strength, the pontiff plans to step down effective Feb. 28. It's likely that a conclave to elect a new pope will be held by mid-March. A pope hasn't stepped down this way since 1415.