Consumer Handbook: Common Scams Targeting College Students

Listen here.

During this time of the year, college students are having to spend money on tuition payments and school supplies as they begin a new semester. Scammers are taking this opportunity to try to steal some of that money through various schemes and scams.

According to BBB’s most recent Scam Tracker Risk Report, adults ages 18-24 reported the highest median losses - $150 - and many of the scams took place online.

Whether you’re a student starting school away from home or have young students who may be vulnerable to such scams, BBB recommends watching out for these financial scams before heading into the new semester.