Cape Girardeau County Voters Approve Key Ballot Measures on Roads, Libraries, Fire Safety, and School Repairs

Voters in Cape Girardeau County gave a strong show of support to four local ballot measures in Tuesday’s municipal election, showing continued investment in city infrastructure, education, and emergency services.

Transportation Trust Fund (TTF7) Cape Girardeau residents overwhelmingly approved the renewal of the city’s half-cent sales tax to fund street improvements that has been in place since 1995. With 2,467 votes in favor and 890 against—a 73.5% approval rate. The measure, known as TTF7, will extend the tax for another five years and is expected to generate $27 million for road maintenance and upgrades across important streets like Mount Auburn Road and Perryville Road.

Assistant City Manager Trevor Pulley previously emphasized that the tax has been renewed every five years since its inception in 1995. “When you ask us to do a project, we are going to complete what you ask,” Pulley said. He also added that the tax is paid not only by residents but also by visitors making purchases in the city.

Proposition L: Cape Girardeau Public Library Tax Voters also backed continued funding for the Cape Girardeau Public Library, approving Proposition L by a 70.8% margin (2,138 yes to 883 no). The measure extends an existing property tax originally passed in 2007, which supports library programming, staffing, and maintenance.

Library Director Katie Earnhart previously warned that failure of the proposition could lead to reduced services and cutbacks in outreach initiatives such as story time for preschools and the summer reading program. With approval secured, the library can move forward with strategic goals, including a proposed bookmobile service to reach underprivileged families who may not have access to transportation.

Gordonville Fire Protection District Proposition: Fire & Life Safety In the Gordonville Fire Protection District, voters approved a 25-cent property tax increase per $100 of assessed value to support critical upgrades. The measure passed with 299 votes in favor and 131 against—nearly 70% approval. Funds will replace outdated fire trucks, improve station facilities, and enhance emergency medical response times. It marks the first tax increase for the district since its founding in 1993.

Delta R-V School District Proposition 2 Finally, Delta R-V voters passed Proposition 2 with 154 yes votes to 41 no (79%). The measure allows the district to issue $1.5 million in bonds for essential facility repairs, including a new roof for portions of the campus and renovations to the FEMA building kitchen, without increasing the current tax rate.

For full election results and information, visit: https://www.capecounty.us/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/UNOFFICIAL-SUMMARY-1.pdf