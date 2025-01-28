Kehoe highlights improving public safety in first State of the State speech

After taking office amid uncertain budgetary times both locally and with the federal government, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe made enhancing public safety the centerpiece of his first State of the State address.

The GOP leader’s speech comes alongside a budget that is relatively flat, thanks to a less robust revenue situation compared to previous years.

During his speech on Tuesday afternoon, Kehoe highlighted a number of new budget items that seek to reduce the state’s crime rate. They include a new $12.8 million crime lab in Cape Girardeau, support for legislation making it easier for law enforcement officials to come to Missouri from another state and an additional $10 million to help departments with equipment and training needs.

“Any efforts we make to improve the lives of Missourians — whether it’s expanding education opportunities, cutting taxes, or expanding childcare — none of it matters if Missourians aren’t safe,” Kehoe said. “Securing Missouri’s future begins with public safety.”

Kehoe also reiterated his support for a gubernatorial board overseeing the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Thanks to a 2012 ballot initiative, the St. Louis mayor’s office effectively runs the department.

While St. Louis’ police unions support that proposal, numerous St. Louis elected officials, including Mayor Tishaura Jones, strongly oppose it. They contend it is another example of the GOP-dominated state government micromanaging the city’s operations.

Kehoe, though, said “the current status quo in St. Louis is unacceptable.”

“As the economic powerhouse of our state, we cannot continue to let crime kill growth in the region and drive businesses and families to move outside of our state’s borders,” Kehoe said.

Additionally, Kehoe said he supports legislation that would charge someone who supplies fentanyl to a person who dies of an overdose with first degree murder. He’s also backing a $4 million investment to increase fentanyl testing at schools.

That money comes months after a startling report showing that Missouri children died of fentanyl poisoning even after Children’s Division investigators found evidence that their parents were using the drug.

“A shocking statistic that isn’t talked about enough, is that fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45,” Kehoe said. “It has destroyed far too many lives and families. We will tackle the fentanyl crisis in Missouri.”

Eliminating the income tax

In the past, Kehoe expressed support for phasing out the state’s income tax — something he alluded to during his speech.

He said he’s directed officials at the Missouri Department of Revenue to “to work with my staff on a sustainable and comprehensive plan to eliminate the individual income tax once and for all.”

“Missourians can spend their money a whole lot better than government, and I hope you will work with me to help Missouri families secure a better future for themselves…a future with no income taxes,” Kehoe said.

Kehoe also is asking the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to do a “complete rewrite” of child care regulations. That comes as the state has faced trouble reimbursing providers over the past few months.

