Absentee Voting Now Open in Cape Girardeau and Jackson for Nov. 2024 General Election

As the November 2024 General Election approaches, Missouri residents can now begin casting their votes with an in-person absentee ballot.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk, Kara Clark Summers, recently announced the details of absentee voting, for residents of Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Missouri.

Early legally excused absentee voting is now open through October 21st.

Regular early in-person absentee voting begins October 22nd and lasts until November 4th.

Voting locations include Heritage Square Plaza at 2129 William St. in Cape Girardeau, MO, and on the 3rd floor of the County Administration Building at 1 Barton Square in Jackson.

Polling places in Cape and Jackson are open to voters Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, on Saturday, November 2nd from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, and on Monday, November 4th from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

When voting, you must bring your Photo Identification, which includes a: NONEXPIRED MISSOURI DRIVER'S LICENSE OR MISSOURI NON-DRIVER’S LICENSE, a NONEXPIRED UNITED STATES PASSPORT, or a MILITARY ID CONTAINING A PHOTO OF THE INDIVIDUAL AND IS NOT EXPIRED OR DOES NOT CONTAIN AN EXPIRATION DATE.

Important Dates and Information from the Cape Girardeau County Clerk:

October 16 – October 21: Voters must have a lawful excuse to vote.

Absence on Election Day from the county;

Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability on election day, including a primary caretaker who resides at the same address;

Religious belief or practice;

Official election worker, a first responder, a health care worker, a member of law enforcement;

Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained.

Certified participation in the address confidentiality program because of safety concerns.

October 22 – November 4: Any registered Voter can vote early in person with a Photo ID.

Bring your Photo Identification when voting:

NONEXPIRED MISSOURI DRIVER'S LICENSE OR MISSOURI NON-DRIVER’S LICENSE

NONEXPIRED UNITED STATES PASSPORT

MILITARY ID CONTAINING A PHOTO OF THE INDIVIDUAL AND IS NOT EXPIRED OR DOES NOT CONTAIN AN EXPIRATION DATE

A DOCUMENT THAT SATISFIES ALL OF THE FOLLOWING REQUIREMENTS:

a. The document contains the name of the individual to whom the document was issued, and the name substantially conforms to the most recent signature in the voter registration record;

b. The document shows a photograph of the individual;

c. The document includes an expiration date, and the document is not expired, or, if expired, the document expired after the date of the most recent general election (November 8, 2022); and

d. The document was issued by the United States or the state of Missouri

A sample ballot and more details can also be found on the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's website.

