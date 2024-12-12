© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Tanya Maswera

By Ashton Randolph
Published December 12, 2024 at 6:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Tanya Maswera visits KRCU studios to discuss her passion for nursing and the skills she obtained during her Southeast education.
Tanya Maswera visits KRCU studios to discuss her passion for nursing and skills she has obtained through her involvements at Southeast.

Tanya Maswera is an international student from Harare, Zimbabwe. She is pursuing an undergraduate degree in nursing while serving as a resident's assistant, a student orientation leader, and the president of the African Student Organization.

In this episode, Tanya describes her motivation for pursuing a career in nursing, skills she developed as a resident's assistant, and her love of African culture. Tanya expresses that community and resources have helped her be successful as a leader, student, and friend.

Tags
SEMO Spotlight Southeast Missouri State UniversityStudent InvolvmentStudent Organizations
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
See stories by Ashton Randolph
Latest Episodes