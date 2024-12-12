SEMO Spotlight: Tanya Maswera

Tanya Maswera is an international student from Harare, Zimbabwe. She is pursuing an undergraduate degree in nursing while serving as a resident's assistant, a student orientation leader, and the president of the African Student Organization.

In this episode, Tanya describes her motivation for pursuing a career in nursing, skills she developed as a resident's assistant, and her love of African culture. Tanya expresses that community and resources have helped her be successful as a leader, student, and friend.