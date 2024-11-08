© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Honoring Veterans Jonathan Davis and Hunter Myer

By Ashton Randolph
Published November 8, 2024 at 3:00 PM CST
Jonathan Davis (left) and Hunter Myer (right) visit KRCU studios to talk about their experiences serving in the military.

Jonathan Davis and Hunter Myer served in the U.S. Army before attending Southeast Missouri State University. Today, Jonathan is pursuing a degree in Biology: Wildlife and Conservation and Hunter is studying Sports Management.

Jonathan served as a Combat Medic and Hunter served as a Calvary Scout in the U.S. Army during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this episode, Jonathan and Hunter describe lessons they learned, places they traveled to, and memorable experiences they obtained from time in the military.

Veterans, thank you for your sacrifice and service to this country!

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
