SEMO Spotlight: Honoring Veterans Jonathan Davis and Hunter Myer

Jonathan Davis and Hunter Myer served in the U.S. Army before attending Southeast Missouri State University. Today, Jonathan is pursuing a degree in Biology: Wildlife and Conservation and Hunter is studying Sports Management.

Jonathan served as a Combat Medic and Hunter served as a Calvary Scout in the U.S. Army during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this episode, Jonathan and Hunter describe lessons they learned, places they traveled to, and memorable experiences they obtained from time in the military.

Veterans, thank you for your sacrifice and service to this country!