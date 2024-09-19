SEMO Spotlight: Lance Wenzel
Lance Wenzel is a second-year graduate student in the Athletic Training Education Program at Southeast Missouri State University. This fall, Lance is working alongside athletic trainers on the SEMO Football Team.
Lance is in the first cohort of graduate students to pursue a Master of Science in Athletic Training degree from Southeast. In this episode, he shares his passion for athletics and the skills acquired through his immersions with the Cape Catfish and SEMO Football Team.