SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Lance Wenzel

By Ashton Randolph
Published September 19, 2024 at 5:14 PM CDT
Lance Wenzel visits KRCU studios to share his experience in the graduate Athletic Training Education Program at Southeast Missouri State University.

Lance Wenzel is a second-year graduate student in the Athletic Training Education Program at Southeast Missouri State University. This fall, Lance is working alongside athletic trainers on the SEMO Football Team.

Lance is in the first cohort of graduate students to pursue a Master of Science in Athletic Training degree from Southeast. In this episode, he shares his passion for athletics and the skills acquired through his immersions with the Cape Catfish and SEMO Football Team.

SEMO Spotlight
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
