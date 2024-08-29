© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Dyllan Day

By Ashton Randolph
Published August 29, 2024 at 7:01 PM CDT
Dyllan Day visits KRCU studios to share her experience as a musician with Phantom Regiment.
Dyllan Day visits KRCU studios to share her experience as a musician with Phantom Regiment.

Dyllan Day is a sophomore at Southeast Missouri State University double majoring in music education and psychology. She plays mellophone in the Southeast Marching Band and French horn in the Wind Symphony.

This summer (2024), Dyllan competed with Phantom Regiment, a Drum Corps International marching band. Throughout her experience, Dyllan flourished as a musician, leader, and future music educator. In this episode, she describes how she is implementing the skills she learned with Phantom Regiment into her role with SEMO bands.

SEMO Spotlight SEMO Marching BandSEMOmusic education
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
