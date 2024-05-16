© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Zoe Patterson and Sarah St. John

By Ashton Randolph
Published May 16, 2024 at 7:24 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Zoe Patterson (left) and Sarah St. John (right) visit KRCU studios to discuss SEMO's Greek Week 2024.
Ashton Randolph
Zoe Patterson (left) and Sarah St. John (right) visit KRCU studios to discuss SEMO's Greek Week 2024.

Zoe Patterson and Sarah St. John are senior undergraduate students at Southeast Missouri State University involved in Greek Life. This year, Zoe Patterson was director and Sarah St. John was co-director of SEMO's Greek Week Committee 2024.

In this episode, Zoe and Sarah recall fundraising efforts, philanthropic partnerships, and historical moments from SEMO's Greek Week 2024. Throughout the week, Greek Life raised more than $25,000 for philanthropies and donated 452 units of blood to the American Red Cross during the Greek Week Blood Drive.

Tags
SEMO Spotlight SEMOFundraisingBlood DonationFood Donation
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
See stories by Ashton Randolph
Latest Episodes