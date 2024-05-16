SEMO Spotlight: Zoe Patterson and Sarah St. John

Zoe Patterson and Sarah St. John are senior undergraduate students at Southeast Missouri State University involved in Greek Life. This year, Zoe Patterson was director and Sarah St. John was co-director of SEMO's Greek Week Committee 2024.

In this episode, Zoe and Sarah recall fundraising efforts, philanthropic partnerships, and historical moments from SEMO's Greek Week 2024. Throughout the week, Greek Life raised more than $25,000 for philanthropies and donated 452 units of blood to the American Red Cross during the Greek Week Blood Drive.