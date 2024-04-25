SEMO Spotlight: Maria Marzuco

Maria Marzuco graduated from SEMO in May 2023 with a Bachelors Degree in Family Studies with a minor in Art. She works for the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Saint Louis as the Southeast Missouri Program Coordinator.

Maria is the first to serve the Southeast Missouri region in this role.

In this episode, Maria shares her personal experiences and interactions with people who have Down Syndrome.

She also describes local programs and resources she develops to serve people with Down Syndrome and their families.