© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Clayton Eftink

By Ashton Randolph
Published March 21, 2024 at 7:46 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Clayton Eftink visits KRCU studios to talk about his leadership experiences, educational opportunities, and athletic involvements.
KRCU Ashton Randolph
Clayton Eftink visits KRCU studios to talk about his leadership experiences, educational opportunities, and athletic involvements.

Clayton Eftink is a senior undergraduate student at Southeast pursuing a double major in Financeand Business Administration with a triple minor in Accounting, Entrepreneurship, and Business Law.

In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', Clayton reflects on experiential learning opportunities in business, and his various leadership involvements. He also shares his life as a student-athlete on SEMO's Cross CountryandTrack and Field teams.

After graduation, Clayton will continue his studies with SEMO's Accelerated Master's in Business Administration program with a specialization in Financial Management.

Tags
SEMO Spotlight SEMOSEMO AthleticsBusiness Education
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
See stories by Ashton Randolph
Latest Episodes