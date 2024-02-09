SEMO Spotlight: Amy Elfrink

This week's guest on 'SEMO Spotlight' is Amy Elfrink.

During the interview, she shares what influenced her career change and her journey to take the next step in her professional life, including the decision to return to college as a non-traditional student.

Amy graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting in 1991. She later returned to her Alma Mater to pursue a Master's Degree in Mental Health Counseling, and graduated in 2020.

Today, she owns her own mental health counseling company, Living Water Christian Counseling Services LLC, in Jackson, MO.

