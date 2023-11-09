© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Zach Huffman

By Ashton Randolph
Published November 9, 2023 at 11:18 PM CST
Zach Huffman visited the KRCU Public Radio studios for his 'SEMO Spotlight' interview.
KRCU/Ashton Randolph
On this week's episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Navy Veteran and non-traditional student, Zach Huffman, in honor of Veterans' Day.

Zach is a junior at Southeast Missouri State University, majoring in Mass Communication: Multimedia Journalism.

He talks about his experiences as a soldier, living overseas on a military base in a combat zone, transitioning back to civilian life and coming back home to Oak Ridge, Missouri, and pursuing his college education at Southeast Missouri State as a student-veteran.

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
