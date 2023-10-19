SEMO Spotlight: Josh Seabaugh

Josh Seabaugh graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 2022 with a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication: Multimedia Journalism.

As a student, he worked at KRCU Public Radio as 'Morning Edition' host, reporter, and producer. He also contributed as a reporter for the Arrow—the student-run newspaper at Southeast Missouri State.

After earning his degree in December 2022, he began his job as a Digital Content Producer in Cape Girardeau at KFVS 12-TV.

He also talked about his journey to journalism and shared some of the highlights of his student experience.