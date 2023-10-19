© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Josh Seabaugh

By Ashton Randolph
Published October 19, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Josh Seabaugh, a 2022 Southeast Missouri State University Alum, visited the KRCU Public Radio studios for his 'SEMO Spotlight' interview.
Ashton Randolph
Josh Seabaugh, a 2022 Southeast Missouri State University Alum, visited the KRCU Public Radio studios for his 'SEMO Spotlight' interview.

Josh Seabaugh graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 2022 with a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication: Multimedia Journalism.

As a student, he worked at KRCU Public Radio as 'Morning Edition' host, reporter, and producer. He also contributed as a reporter for the Arrow—the student-run newspaper at Southeast Missouri State.

After earning his degree in December 2022, he began his job as a Digital Content Producer in Cape Girardeau at KFVS 12-TV.

He also talked about his journey to journalism and shared some of the highlights of his student experience.

SEMO Spotlight
Stay Connected
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
See stories by Ashton Randolph
Latest Episodes