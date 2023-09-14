SEMO Spotlight: Peyton Redinger

Peyton Redinger is an Organismal, Ecological, and Evolutionary Biology major at Southeast Missouri State University.

He is the president of the SEMO Pride organization and, through this, has learned what it takes to be a welcoming and responsible leader. Peyton has helped with the formation of events not only on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University, but within the community of Cape Girardeau.

Alongside his organization, he hopes to create a safe, accepting place for the LGBTQ+ students and faculty at Southeast.

After Peyton graduates, he hopes to continue his path of academia in organismal ecology and evolutionary biology to become an educator.