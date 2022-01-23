Let's Talk Business: Quality of Life

Quality of life - it’s a difficult thing to define but a critical component of a vibrant community.

Quality of life is a phrase used in the marketing materials of nearly every community. But exactly what is quality of life and how do you measure it?

Several indicators are widely recognized in defining quality of life. They include: education, the economy, public safety, natural environment, health, social environment, government, and recreation / culture. Regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, or religious beliefs, these indicators are important to all community members.

With today’s reporting techniques, measuring quality of life is more attainable now than ever. Job growth, crime statistics, graduation rates, education opportunities, air quality, and recreation programs are just a few categories where numbers are readily available.

With these indicators in mind, Cape Girardeau Area is doing quite well when it comes to quality of life.

Our local economy is strong. We have access to a variety of healthcare. City and county governments are dedicated and fiscally responsible. Our public school systems are outstanding. Southeast Missouri State University offers significant cultural opportunities. Air and water quality in the area are very good and let’s not forget about our beautiful parks and opportunities for recreation.