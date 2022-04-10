Let's Talk Business: Southeast Missouri State University Economic Impact Report

Southeast Missouri State University is an engine for economic growth throughout all of Missouri.

SEMO president, Dr. Carlos Vargas, presented to roughly 130 business professionals last week at the Cape Chamber’s First Friday Coffee.

Dr. Vargas’ presentation detailed the findings of the University’s study conducted by EMSI on the economic impact of Southeast Missouri State University across the state of Missouri in fiscal year 2019-2020.

For starters, Southeast Missouri State University creates a nearly $1 billion impact on the business community and generates a return on investment to its major stakeholder groups—students, taxpayers, and society.

SEMO alumni and the businesses they work for add $770.6 million of added income to the Missouri economy. That is enough to support over 11,000 jobs. This is an economic boost similar to hosting the World Series 128 times.

SEMO student spending adds $14.5 million to the Missouri economy, which is enough to support 332 jobs.

The average bachelor's degree graduate from SEMO will see an increase in earnings of $28,900 each year compared to someone with a high school diploma working in Missouri.

All of this to say, Southeast Missouri State University has a significant impact on our local and state economy.