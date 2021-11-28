Let's Talk Business: Giving Tuesday

The end of the year is a time for reflection and getting ready for fresh starts. If you’ve ever thought about giving back around this time but weren’t sure where to begin, Giving Tuesday is an excellent opportunity to do so.

When you think about Thanksgiving weekend traditions, it’s hard not to immediately think of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The shopping, and saving, is part of a long-standing tradition during holiday season.

Quickly making its way on to this list is Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday started in 2012 to counteract the spending of Black Friday and Cyber Monday with philanthropic giving to charities in need of support. It started in the United States and has quickly made its way across more than 70 countries.

Giving Tuesday is always the Tuesday following Thanksgiving which means this year’s event will take place tomorrow, November 30th.

Employers may consider participating in Giving Tuesday by hosting a Workplace Giving Campaign.

A growing number of companies are choosing to support and partner with specific charities that align with the company’s values. Workplace giving campaigns can be branded around company philanthropic objectives and used as a platform for educating employees and encouraging employee contributions.

Depending on your company’s budge and charitable goals, you may consider offering to match employees’ charitable contributions dollar-for-dollar or even double the original donation.

Locally, we have many charities worthy of your support on Giving Tuesday. A listing of more than 50 local charitable and non-profit organizations is available on the Cape Chamber’s website.