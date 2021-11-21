Let's Talk Business: Thanks to John Mehner

This week, as we celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, I’d like to take this opportunity to offer up gratitude to an area leader.

I’m Taylor Mazdra, Marketing and Communications Specialist at the Cape Chamber. Let’s talk business.

After 28 years of serving as the Chamber’s President & CEO, John Mehner decided it was time to retire from his role and hand over the reins to the organization’s next leader. In a letter to the Chamber membership in June of 2021, Mehner wrote, “It has been a true honor and privilege to serve as your president and CEO since October 1993. This is the right time [to retire]. Our team at the Chamber, Visit Cape, and MAGNET is strong and you, our membership, is relentlessly devoted to making a difference.”

Over the last 28 years, through 29 different boards of directors, 28 different board chairs, thousands of volunteers, and great regional partners, John stayed committed to doing what’s best for our community in the areas of economic development and community betterment.

While John’s economic impact could never truly be put into numbers, the Chamber staff pulled a few statistics that help communicate his impact on the Cape Girardeau Area…

Since 1993, greeting members at First Friday Coffee, Business After Hours and countless meetings, we estimate John has given at least 100,000 handshakes and fist bumps. He attended 276 Board of Directors meetings and raised over $1.5 million for the Cape Chamber partnership program.

The Cape Girardeau Area is a better place because of John Mehner’s leadership.