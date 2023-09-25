Going Public: Cape Girardeau Is First-Time Host Site For Missouri Unclaimed Property Auction

The Missouri Unclaimed Property Auction takes place once each year, and this time for the first in its history, the event will be held in Cape Girardeau.

A preview event for the auction will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tues. Sept. 26 at the Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center, at 3351 Percy Drive.

The auctions will be held on Wed. Sept. 27 and Thurs. Sept. 28 beginning at 9 a.m. each day, with a preview beginning at 8 a.m. on the days of the auction.

Missouri State Treasurer, Vivek Malek, spoke with KRCU about the upcoming event, and his time as a student at Southeast Missouri State, later serving on the Board of Governors at his Alma Mater, as well as his connection to the region.

We also discussed where the unclaimed property comes from, and some unique items listed as Unclaimed Property.

State law mandates that financial institutions hand over unclaimed property items after no contact with the owner for a statutorily set period of time –generally five years. The auction does not handle real estate or certain personal property such as vehicles.

According to the announcement, the team catalogs items from around 1,000 boxes annually. Due to limited storage space, the Missouri Treasurer's Office conducts an annual auction for non-monetary valuables.

The Unclaimed Property Auction will include a wide range of collectibles, antiques, jewelry, and more.

Unique items among the nearly 2,100 lots include a rare 1913 pilgrimage journal to Rome; and a 5- piece Great Depression coin set from 1929 which includes a Wheat penny, Buffalo nickel, Mercury dime, and more.

Also up for auction are a $1 Liberty Head gold coin from 1853 and a complete set of U.S. proof coins from 1973-1980.

Jewelry items featured include a white gold pearl bracelet with matching earrings and an 18-caret white gold ring with a black stone engraved "B".

Proceeds are recorded under the original owner’s name, and these items never become state property.

Original owners or proper heirs can claim proceeds anytime at

www.ShowMeMoney.com.

A full list of auction items at the Cape Girardeau event can be found here, and through the Missouri State Treasurer's website.

