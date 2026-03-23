Exposition: Dr. Chris Goeke Previews 'A Little Help From My Friends', an Eclectic Music Recital

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Dr. Chris Goeke, a music professor specializing in voice and opera at Southeast Missouri State University. Dr. Goeke details his upcoming recital: "I Get By with a Little Help from My Friends" coming to the Shuck Music Recital Hall, March 29 at 3 p.m.

Dr. Goeke expresses his excitement about the recital, which will feature Dr. Barbara Lamont accompanying on most musical selections. The performance will also showcase a variety of instrumentalists, including violin, cello, bass, guitar, saxophone, percussion, and pianist Josh Harvey. He mentions several singers participating in the program as well. This includes Nigel Bird from the Conservatory Theater and Dance, along with Tim Schmidt, and some familiar voices from KRCU— Leslie Jones and Mary Mims.

The recital will present an eclectic mix of music, covering classical pieces from composers like Bach and Schubert, alongside musical theater selections. Dr. Goeke reveals that the final set of the performance will include some surprise rock songs from the 1980s, arranged by Zach Stern as acoustic covers. He is particularly thrilled about this mix and the element of mystery he wants to offer the audience by not disclosing the titles in advance.

When asked about the inspiration behind this recital, Dr. Goeke shares that he has been contemplating the idea for a couple of years. He enjoys collaborating with other musicians and emphasizes the partnership inherent in vocal performances, where a pianist is always essential. He notes that this collaboration fosters a dynamic conversation between performers, which he finds exciting.

As planning for the recital became more serious last spring, Dr. Goeke began reaching out to fellow musicians and coordinating how to cover various pieces. He recalls a spontaneous conversation with Zach Stern that led to arranging two special covers for the performance. Additionally, he highlights a piece by the 442s, a St. Louis fusion-described group known for their blend of classical, jazz, and folk music.

Reflecting on his time at SEMO, Dr. Goeke notes that this will be his last program after 34 years. He expressed his desire to celebrate the diverse music he loves with both friends and the community. He describes the recital as a send-off, emphasizing that it will be a fun and inclusive experience for everyone involved.