© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Louie Pereira, SEMO Professor and Musician, Talks About Upcoming 'Underground Jazz' Show, Sept. 26

By Mary Collier Mims
Published September 19, 2025 at 3:30 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Louie Pereira, the new Instructor of Jazz, Commercial, and Marching Percussion and Drumset at SEMO dropped by 'Jazz à la Carte' on Fri. Sept. 19 to talk with host Mary Mims about the upcoming 'Underground Jazz' Series performance at Scout Hall in Cape Girardeau on Sept. 26th.
KRCU Public Radio/John Moore
/
KRCU Public Radio
Louie Pereira, the new Instructor of Jazz, Commercial, and Marching Percussion and Drumset at SEMO dropped by 'Jazz à la Carte' on Fri. Sept. 19 to talk with host Mary Mims about the upcoming 'Underground Jazz' Series performance at Scout Hall in Cape Girardeau on Sept. 26th.

On this special episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Louie Pereira, the new Instructor of Jazz, Commercial, and Marching Percussion and Drumset at SEMO.

Pereira will be the featured guest performer at the upcoming 'Underground Jazz' series, on Fri. Sept. 26 at 7:30 pm at Scout Hall in Downtown Cape Girardeau. He'll be joined onstage with his Southeast Missouri State University Music Department colleague musicians Dr. Felipe Brito and Michael Chapa; and two special guests.

We also discussed some other upcoming performances at the SEMO River Campus.

The 'Underground Jazz' series, featuring Louie Pereira, is Fri. Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Scout Hall
/
https://www.thescouthall.com/
The 'Underground Jazz' series, featuring Louie Pereira, is Fri. Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

About Louie Pereira:
Louie Pereira is the new Instructor of Jazz, Commercial, and Marching Percussion and Drumset at SEMO. From Los Angeles to Cape Girardeau, Louie is originally from South Texas. Louie studied at Texas State University and the University of Southern California.

He is the winner of the Texas State University Concerto Competition, as well as receiving the Woods Kone Endowed Music Scholarship. He performed with the Austin-based New Orleans-style brass band, the Boss Street Brass Band, and the LA-based BLOW! He also performed with the Blow Brass Band at ChainFest, Eeeatscon, NAMM, Anime Expo, Comic-Con San Diego, D23, and the 2024 Official Flavortown SuperBowl Tailgate - and venues such as The Mint, Hotel Cafe, The Roxy Theatre, Whiskey a Go Go, Los Globos, Yaamava Resort & Casino, Disneyland, Dodger Stadium, and SoFi Stadium.

Tickets for the Sept. 26 'Underground Jazz' show are available on Scout Hall's website.

Tags
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast Southeast Missouri State UniversityUnderground Jazz SeriesScout Hall
Mary Collier Mims
Mary Collier Mims returns to public radio on the heels of a 35-year teaching career in music. Her on-air debut was in 1979 on WTSU-FM, an NPR affiliate in Troy, AL. Mary taught at Troy State University for nine years and moved to Cape Girardeau with her husband Bruce and son George Aplin in 1989. She taught voice, music appreciation, aural skills, and music education courses at Southeast Missouri State University from 1989-1992 and 2011-2017. Her public school teaching years were spent in service to Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Nell Holcomb R-IV. Mary enjoys fishing, birding, and being a grandma to Jerry, Bree, and Violet.
See stories by Mary Collier Mims
Latest Episodes