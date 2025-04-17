Exposition: A Preview of SEMO's Wind Symphony and University Concert Band 2025 Spring Concert

Dr. Jim Daughters, director of the concert and Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Bands, gives us an exclusive insight into the 2025 Wind Symphony and University Concert Band Spring Concert. Also joining us in the studio is Trombone performance major Will Wallace, who details his experience putting the performance together. The concert is on Tuesday, April 22nd, at 7:30 p.m. in the Bedell Performance Hall.

The concert is inspired by spring's energy, vitality, and renewal, exploring movement, transformation, and the power of storytelling through music. The University Concert Band and the Southeast Wind Symphony, which is Southeast Missouri State University's premier wind ensemble, present an evening of bold fanfares, sweeping melodies, and exciting new works. The program will feature the world premiere of Convergences by Robert Sheldon and Alfred Reed’s The Hounds of Spring, a vibrant celebration of youth and renewal.

Dr. Jim Daughters shares with us the value behind the concert and what directing SEMO's premier wind ensemble means to him. Dr. Daughters notes that the commitment to service and the Cape community is reflected in all his ensembles.

Additionally, Will shares with us the honor of being part of the premiere ensemble; he shares the sense of community in being able to make great music together.