Exposition: Aubrey Puzder Gives an Inside Look at Southeast's Mainstage Production of Sondheim's Musical, "Into the Woods"

By Ella Tinsley
Published April 7, 2025 at 8:47 PM CDT
On this episode of 'Exposition', BFA Musical Theatre major, Aubrey Puzder, joins us in the studio to discuss the upcoming SEMO production of the Stephen Sondheim musical, "Into The Woods".

The production runs at the River Campus from April 10th to 12th at 7:30 pm and from April 12th to 13th at 2 pm.

The show will feature a musical based on classic fairy tales. Stephen Sondheim’s "Into the Woods" tells the story of a Baker and his wife who must complete a series of tasks from a witch to get their wish. They meet several other wishful characters in the woods, and they all learn that wishing can lead to dire consequences. Together, they must help save each other, the kingdom, and their wishes, or else they will be lost to the woods.

Aubrey shares her experience in preparing for the production. In the production, she is cast as one of the 'Step Sisters', and describes her process as an actor in the role and her resonance with the character.

Ella Tinsley
Ella Tinsley is a junior at Southeast Missouri State University majoring in Mass Communications: Advertising and Public Relations. She joined the staff of KRCU Public Radio in December 2024, and is a co-producer of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast' and 'SEMO Spotlight'.
