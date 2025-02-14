Exposition: Dr. Felipe Brito and Charles 'Chip' McNeill Preview a Weekend of Jazz in Cape Girardeau

On this episode of 'Exposition', listen to a conversation with Charles (Chip) McNeill, and Dr. Felipe Brito.

'Chip' McNeil talked about his tours and recordings worldwide with many well-known jazz musicians.

Southeast Missouri State University Charles (Chip) McNeill, Jazz Saxophonist, is the guest performer at the 25th Annual Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival 2025.

He has toured with and recorded the compact discs (CDs) Americana and Hot House with Arturo Sandoval. In 1998, 'Hot House' won a Grammy for 'Best Latin Jazz Recording'. To his credit, Professor McNeill won a Grammy for his performance on 'Hot House', and two of his charts were nominated for Grammys from the recording. Professor McNeill also has performed and toured with the legendary jazz trumpeter, Maynard Ferguson, with whom he has produced, written, and performed on several CDs, including 'Live in London', 'These Cats Can Swing', and Maynard Ferguson’s final CD, 'The One and Only'.

He has recorded performances with Nat Adderley, David Liebman, Duffy Jackson, Ira Sullivan, the Woody Herman Orchestra, Ted Shumate, and Larry Willis. Professor McNeill’s most recent CD is “The Whirl” on Armored Records.

Dr. Felipe Brito is the Assistant Professor of Trombone and the Director of Jazz Studies at Southeast Missouri State University. He is also the Development Director at Amistad Caribbean Arts Camp, and Founder and CEO of Brito Consulting LLC, a digital marketing company for musicians, artists, performers, entrepreneurs, nonprofit arts organizations, and creative thinkers.

Dr. Felipe Brito, the Assistant Professor of Trombone and the Director of Jazz Studies at Southeast Missouri State University, previewed the 'Jazz Jam Session' held at Spectrum Record Lounge on Thurs. Feb. 13th, and how it helps SEMO Jazz students develop their improvisation skills; the 25th Annual Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival 2025 on Fri. Feb. 14th at 7:30 p.m.; and the Underground Jazz Series at Scout Hall in Cape Girardeau, featuring Charles “Chip” McNeill, performing Fri. Feb. 15th at 7:30 p.m.