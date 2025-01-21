© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Dr. Ashley Watkins Previews Upcoming Recital and Talks About Range of Bassoon Works

By Mary Collier Mims
Published January 21, 2025 at 12:28 PM CST
Dr. Ashley Watkins is an Adjunct Instructor of Oboe and Bassoon with the Southeast Missouri State University Department of Music. Dr. Watkins’ educational background includes degrees from Southeast Missouri State University, Western Michigan University, and the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign. Her primary teachers include Professor Tim McGovern, Dr. Wendy Rose, and Dr. Jacqueline Wilson.

On this episode of 'Exposition', we spoke with Dr. Ashley Watkins about her upcoming bassoon faculty recital in the Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus on Tuesday, January, 21st at 7:30 p.m.

During the interview, Dr. Watkins shared her passion for teaching and performing, and her early experiences in learning the unique instrument.

From Bertoni's classical elegance to Brandon's contemporary flair and Bennett's innovative compositions, this program promises a journey through different styles and eras, showcasing the bassoon's versatility and depth.

Dr. Ashley Watkins, Adjunct Instructor of Oboe and Bassoon, is an enthusiastic bassoonist and educator. While teaching, she tailors her approach to each student and strives to nurture students' unique musical talents. Drawing from her various experiences in education, Dr. Watkins has honed her pedagogical skills to create engaging and effective learning environments.

Some professional performances include Found Sound new music ensemble and Sinfonia de Camera. Dr. Watkins' passion for music extends to her advocacy for compositions written by Latin composers, an area her doctoral project focused on.

Dr. Watkins’ educational background includes degrees from Southeast Missouri State University, Western Michigan University, and the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign. Her primary teachers include Professor Tim McGovern, Dr. Wendy Rose, and Dr. Jacqueline Wilson.

