Exposition: Brooke DeArman and Matt Palisch Preview the 'Big Muddy Brass Quintet: Christmas Brass & Organ Concert'

On this episode of 'Exposition', during a visit to the Caffe Concerto, we spoke with Brooke DeArman, trumpeter, and Matt Palisch, organist, who are two key instrumentalists in the upcoming 'Big Muddy Brass Quintet: Christmas Brass & Organ Concert' on Saturday, November 30, at 7:00 p.m. at Old St. Vincent’s Church in downtown Cape Girardeau. The event is free to the public.

Other performers include Ken DeArman, Charles Kelley, Deborah Caldwell, and Nichole Golden.

The concert will feature traditional holiday favorites for brass and organ, including: "Bring a Torch Jeanette Isabella," "Jolly Old St. Nick," "Chestnuts," "Angels We Have Heard on High," "Still Still," "O Little Town of Bethlehem," and "Sleigh Ride."