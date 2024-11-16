Exposition: Hailey Leonard Showcases SEMO's International Education Month

Hailey Leonard is the International Student Counselor at Southeast. She is organizing events for international and domestic students to enjoy during International Education Month at SEMO.

The U.S. Department of State celebrates International Education Week from November 18th through the 22nd, but SEMO is hosting International Education Month to provide more opportunities for international students to celebrate their cultures and share their traditions with domestic students.

In this episode, Hailey talks about past and future events hosted by international student groups on campus. These events include calligraphy teachings, tasting foods from around the world, dancing in traditional styles, and more.

The next event is Bollywood Movie and PJ Night on Monday, November 18th at 6:00 pm at International Village.