© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Hailey Leonard Showcases SEMO's International Education Month

By Ashton Randolph
Published November 16, 2024 at 6:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Hailey Leonard visits KRCU studios to discuss International Education Month at Southeast and events like International Fashion Day.
Hailey Leonard visits KRCU studios to discuss International Education Month at Southeast and events like International Fashion Day.

Hailey Leonard is the International Student Counselor at Southeast. She is organizing events for international and domestic students to enjoy during International Education Month at SEMO.

The U.S. Department of State celebrates International Education Week from November 18th through the 22nd, but SEMO is hosting International Education Month to provide more opportunities for international students to celebrate their cultures and share their traditions with domestic students.

In this episode, Hailey talks about past and future events hosted by international student groups on campus. These events include calligraphy teachings, tasting foods from around the world, dancing in traditional styles, and more.

The next event is Bollywood Movie and PJ Night on Monday, November 18th at 6:00 pm at International Village.

Tags
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast International VillageInternational EducationInternational CuisineInternational Education WeekInternational Student Association
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
See stories by Ashton Randolph
Latest Episodes