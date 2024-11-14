© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Asa Faust Previews University Marching Band and Wind Symphony Collaboration, 'Bandapalooza'

By Isabelle Murphy
Published November 14, 2024 at 1:54 PM CST
Southeast Missouri State University Marching Band
SEMO Marching Band
Asa Faust

In this episode of 'Exposition', Asa Faust spoke with us for a preview of the upcoming 'Bandapalooza' event on November 17th, 2024 at 3:00 PM.

Faust, a junior Vocal Music Education Major at Southeast Missouri State University, is a featured vocalist and is a leader in the SEMO Marching Band's drum line. In our interview, Faust describes the development of this year's Marching Band show and the event-filled semester for the "Pride of the Heartland".

For this unique event, the Southeast Missouri State University Marching Band will perform indoors in Bedell Hall on Southeast's River Campus along with the Southeast Wind Symphony.

SEMO Marching Band Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall music education
Isabelle Murphy
Isabelle Murphy, a native of Salem, IL, joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023. She is the co-producer of the podcasts 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition', and also serves as co-host of 'Morning Edition' on KRCU Public Radio. Isabelle is a Music: Vocal Performance&nbsp;Major at Southeast Missouri State and is active in vocal ensembles and performances at the River Campus.
