Exposition: Asa Faust Previews University Marching Band and Wind Symphony Collaboration, 'Bandapalooza'

In this episode of 'Exposition', Asa Faust spoke with us for a preview of the upcoming 'Bandapalooza' event on November 17th, 2024 at 3:00 PM.

Faust, a junior Vocal Music Education Major at Southeast Missouri State University, is a featured vocalist and is a leader in the SEMO Marching Band's drum line. In our interview, Faust describes the development of this year's Marching Band show and the event-filled semester for the "Pride of the Heartland".

For this unique event, the Southeast Missouri State University Marching Band will perform indoors in Bedell Hall on Southeast's River Campus along with the Southeast Wind Symphony.