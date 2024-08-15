Exposition: Dr. Felipe Brito Returns to Scout Hall for 'Underground Jazz' Series, Sat. Aug. 24th

On this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Dr. Felipe Brito as he returns to the Southeast Missouri State River Campus as a professor and fresh from the recording studio with a new album to showcase.

Over the summer, Felipe has been busy talking with young students about music in Brazil, collaborating with other musicians, and working with his bandmates to bring all these experiences into a new album.

Saturday, August 24, at 7:30 p.m. you can experience the music of Sao Paolo in an evening at Scout Hall, where Brazilian Trombonist, Educator, Composer, and Arts Administrator, Felipe Brito, debuts his highly anticipated album, “Não Deixe para Amanhã” (Don’t Put Off Until Tomorrow). Doors open at 7 p.m.

Felipe Brito’s first album is described as "a masterful blend of modern jazz and the vibrant sounds of Afro-Brazilian music. The album’s rich and diverse musical landscape is rooted in the rhythms of samba, the elegance of bossa nova, and the dynamic beats of maracatu and alujá, all woven together with a contemporary jazz sensibility".

This release marks a significant moment in the jazz world, as Brito brings a fresh perspective to the genre, creating a sound that is "both innovative and deeply rooted in his cultural heritage".

